Flood warnings in force across Suffolk as Storm Bella hits country

Published: 7:32 AM December 27, 2020 Updated: 9:07 AM December 27, 2020

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in force across Suffolk as Storm Bella passes through the country.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind was issued across Suffolk overnight as gusts reached around 60mph in the county.

The storm also brought more rain, and hundreds of families in Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold were advised to leave their homes last night due to flooding.

The Rattlesden River at Stowmarket, after heavy rain led to flooding - Credit: Paul Rudland/alldrone.uk

MORE: Drone footage shows flooding scenes

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and action is required - are in place today for the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold; the River Thet at Shropham, East Harling and Shadwell; the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay; as well as isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney.

Flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible, are in place for the River Gipping, from downstream of Needham Market, to upstream of London Road Bridge, Ipswich; the River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham; and the River Lark.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office said the rain and strong winds will soon clear away to the southeast, with sunny spells following. Most places will stay dry, with maximum temperatures of around 5C (41F).

Across the UK, a gust of 83mph was recorded at Aberdaron in north Wales last night while in the early hours of today, gusts reaching 79mph hit the Isle of Portland in Dorset, and winds of up to 72mph were recorded on Mumbles Head, on Swansea Bay.

Flood defences had been put up in St Neots, Cambridgeshire ahead of the overnight storm, and extra pumps deployed to the Welches Dam and Soham Lodge areas.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick urged people to check government advice, such as from the Environment Agency, who have asked people to keep away from "swollen rivers and flooded land".

A statement on their website said: "It is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."