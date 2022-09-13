Flood warnings for parts of Suffolk extended

Flood warnings for parts of Suffolk have been extended - Credit: Archant

Flood warnings for parts of Suffolk have been extended as higher than usual tides are expected.

The Environment Agency has extended the alert for low lying roads around the River Waveney and Beccles Quay.

High tides are also expected across parts of the Essex coast including Clacton and West Mersea between 2am and 4am tomorrow (September 14).

According to the warning tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during the spring tides.

Experts are expecting to see high water levels at Beccles Quay tomorrow morning.

Flood warnings for Southwold and Lowestoft were also put in place yesterday, but these have since been lifted.

Clacton Promenade and Brightlingsea seafront may see some wave overtopping and spray.

The Strood at Mersea Island and coastal car parks may become flooded as a result of the high tides.

People are being urged to take extra care when using coastal roads and footpaths.