Flood warnings for parts of Suffolk extended
- Credit: Archant
Flood warnings for parts of Suffolk have been extended as higher than usual tides are expected.
The Environment Agency has extended the alert for low lying roads around the River Waveney and Beccles Quay.
High tides are also expected across parts of the Essex coast including Clacton and West Mersea between 2am and 4am tomorrow (September 14).
According to the warning tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during the spring tides.
Experts are expecting to see high water levels at Beccles Quay tomorrow morning.
Flood warnings for Southwold and Lowestoft were also put in place yesterday, but these have since been lifted.
Clacton Promenade and Brightlingsea seafront may see some wave overtopping and spray.
The Strood at Mersea Island and coastal car parks may become flooded as a result of the high tides.
Most Read
- 1 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
- 2 Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river
- 3 Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk
- 4 Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
- 5 Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022
- 6 Second wave of strikes to hit Port of Felixstowe
- 7 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
- 8 Scaffolding boss hit customer with bar stool in pub brawl
- 9 McKenna gives updates on Camara, Aluko and Edmundson ahead of Rovers clash
- 10 'Hugely frustrating': School children impacted by cancelled taxi contracts
People are being urged to take extra care when using coastal roads and footpaths.