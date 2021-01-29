Published: 10:50 AM January 29, 2021

There are more flood warnings in place today - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two flood warnings and 18 lower level alerts are currently in place across Suffolk.

The Environment Agency has two warnings in place for The River Gipping through Needham Market and The River Colne from Castle Hedingham to upstream of Halstead.

Recent high levels of rainfall have left the areas prone to flooding.

In Needham Market, St Mary's Road, Hawks Mill Street, Crown Street, Coddenham Road, Pinecroft Way and Maitland Road are most at risk.

Flooding of the River Colne is most likely to affect Yeldham Road, Nunnery Street, the A1017 and the B1058 at Castle Hedingham, Station Road, Summerfields, Spring Way and Alderford Street in Sible Hedingham.

You may also want to watch:

Lower level alerts are in place for much of the rest of Suffolk with the river's Stour, Lark, Waveney and Deben all affected.

The Environment Agency said it wasn't expecting the situation to escalate at this time but that more unsettled whether was predicted for the next few days.