More flood warnings issued for Suffolk - with The Strand under water

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:34 PM November 7, 2021
Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A series of flood warnings have been issued for Suffolk and north Essex today - Credit: Archant

More flood warnings have been issued for Suffolk and north Essex with people told to "expect flooding". 

The warnings have been put in place for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry, Clacton-on-Sea Isolated riverside properties on the River Deben estuary and West Mersea. 

The Strand at Wherstead is already under water, causing problems for motorists.

The warnings state that flooding to coastal roads, footpaths and businesses is possible as high tides are expected between 12.15pm and 2.15pm today. 

Some areas most at risk are riverside areas around Waldringfield, the golf course and roads around the Martello Towers in Clacton and Martlesham Bridge. 

People are being encouraged to not put themselves in any unnecessary danger.

Incident response staff are checking flood defences and monitoring the situation.

