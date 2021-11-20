News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:23 AM November 20, 2021
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Ipswich Waterfront in snow - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Despite some forecasters predicting snow next week, Suffolk is unlikely to catch a dusting of the white stuff, according to latest predictions.

The most the county can expect is perhaps sleet - and not until nearer next weekend.

Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian based forecaster Weatherquest, said today: "While it's going to be colder from tomorrow onwards, snow is unlikely to hit Suffolk in the next week.

"There's a risk of marginal frost in the far west of the county from Sunday but in the east it is likely to be warmer."

However, Weatherquest warn of a cooler spell towards the end of next week. 

Mr Best said: "While wintry showers are predicted in Scotland and North England, there's a lot of uncertainty about if they'll hit us, and if they do, it is unlikely to be anything more than a bit of sleet."

Winds will be increasing tomorrow, but calming from Monday to Wednesday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
  2. 2 Victim thanks officer after man who sexually assaulted her is jailed
  3. 3 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
  1. 4 A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns
  2. 5 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
  3. 6 Three convicted after using removal company as drug smuggling front
  4. 7 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex
  5. 8 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 
  6. 9 Cook reveals his techniques for keeping large squad happy
  7. 10 Giant bronze statue 'The Yoxman' arrives next to A12 at Yoxford

He added: "Tomorrow, there will be moderate wind coming from the north, but through Monday to Wednesday it will ease off.

"The end of the week will be more blustery, however."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The newly installed collision beam at Coddenham Road Bridge in Needham Market, which has been named

Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain

Timothy Bradford

person
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon