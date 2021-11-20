Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Despite some forecasters predicting snow next week, Suffolk is unlikely to catch a dusting of the white stuff, according to latest predictions.
The most the county can expect is perhaps sleet - and not until nearer next weekend.
Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian based forecaster Weatherquest, said today: "While it's going to be colder from tomorrow onwards, snow is unlikely to hit Suffolk in the next week.
"There's a risk of marginal frost in the far west of the county from Sunday but in the east it is likely to be warmer."
However, Weatherquest warn of a cooler spell towards the end of next week.
Mr Best said: "While wintry showers are predicted in Scotland and North England, there's a lot of uncertainty about if they'll hit us, and if they do, it is unlikely to be anything more than a bit of sleet."
Winds will be increasing tomorrow, but calming from Monday to Wednesday.
Most Read
- 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 2 Victim thanks officer after man who sexually assaulted her is jailed
- 3 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
- 4 A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns
- 5 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
- 6 Three convicted after using removal company as drug smuggling front
- 7 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex
- 8 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk
- 9 Cook reveals his techniques for keeping large squad happy
- 10 Giant bronze statue 'The Yoxman' arrives next to A12 at Yoxford
He added: "Tomorrow, there will be moderate wind coming from the north, but through Monday to Wednesday it will ease off.
"The end of the week will be more blustery, however."