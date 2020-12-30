Published: 1:00 PM December 30, 2020

Freezing fog is likely to affect Suffolk early on New Year's Eve, according to forecasters - Credit: Archant

New Year's Eve looks set to start with freezing fog - and there's the chance of wintry showers in Suffolk during the evening.

Adam Dury, a forecaster with Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, said the cold spell looks set to continue into next week, but with little chance of snow.

He said: "The rest of today is going to be dry, with quite a bit of sunshine and cloud and top temperatures of 3C or 4C. There will be a hard frost tonight.

East Anglia Today: A chilly start to the day with frost gradually clearing and some sunny spells, although there will be rather alot of cloud around at times. Light to moderate westerly wind. Max 4C. pic.twitter.com/oVGUmUMSD1 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) December 30, 2020

"In the morning there will be freezing fog. It will be quite patchy, but there is the potential for fog across most of Suffolk."

Mr Dury said that, after the fog clears, New Year's Eve will be dry and have quite a lot of sunshine during the day, but temperatures will be cold, with a maximum of only 1 or 2C.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "There could be some wintry showers on Thursday evening, but they will then turn into rain."

Looking forward to New Year's Day, he said the weather will be slightly less cold, with maximum temperatures of around 3- 4C, and at the weekend this may rise to 5-6C. It is likely to be slightly warmer on the coast, where there will also be more risk of showers.











