News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Further flood alerts issued for the Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:22 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 4:24 PM January 31, 2022
Flooding at Slaughden Quay, on the Aldeburgh seafront

Flooding at Slaughden Quay, on the Aldeburgh seafront - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Further flood alerts have been issued for additional areas of the Suffolk coast, following earlier flood warnings. 

Alerts have been issued from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, and for the harbourside at Southwold. 

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 6.45pm and 8.45pm today (January 31).

This is because tides are expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Corrie. 

The detailed forecast predicts that the high tide will be 2.02m more than average sea level at Lowestoft at 7.45pm.

This is 1.16m more than is predicted in tide tables, and the Environment Agency warn that beach access points will be impacted. 

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths" and to not put themselves into unnecessary danger. 

Suffolk Live News
Flooding
East Suffolk News
Southwold News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
File photo of F-15 fighter jets . Photograph Simon Parker.

Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Plan of the site

StayCation

Glamping pods and shepherd huts proposed in holiday site expansion

Toby Lown

person