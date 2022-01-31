Further flood alerts issued for the Suffolk coast

Flooding at Slaughden Quay, on the Aldeburgh seafront - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Further flood alerts have been issued for additional areas of the Suffolk coast, following earlier flood warnings.

Alerts have been issued from Lowestoft to Bawdsey, and for the harbourside at Southwold.

Minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 6.45pm and 8.45pm today (January 31).

This is because tides are expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Corrie.

The detailed forecast predicts that the high tide will be 2.02m more than average sea level at Lowestoft at 7.45pm.

This is 1.16m more than is predicted in tide tables, and the Environment Agency warn that beach access points will be impacted.

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths" and to not put themselves into unnecessary danger.