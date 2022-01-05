Further flood alerts in Suffolk on second day of high tides
Published: 7:40 AM January 5, 2022
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Further flooding is possible in Suffolk this morning as alerts have been issued along the coast for a second day.
The Environment Agency has issued the alerts from Lowestoft to the Deben estuary, including Felixstowe and Woodbridge, up until 11.15am.
During this time, low-lying roads could see some flooding due to higher than average sea levels.
A number of flood alerts were issued in Suffolk on Tuesday morning, with two more severe flood warnings later put in place for the River Deben.
The flooding saw the car park at one pub near Southwold Harbour submerged underwater.