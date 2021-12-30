News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flooding, heatwaves and heavy snow: Gallery of Suffolk's weather in 2021

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM December 30, 2021
Ipswich town centre was covered with snow in February

Ipswich town centre was covered with snow in February - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk saw a range of weather extremes throughout 2021, including severe flooding, searing heat and heavy snowfall.

It was a wet and chilly January to start the year, with the county being covered in snow just a few weeks into the new year.

Cemetery Road in Ipswich is pure white making driving conditions difficult. Picture: SARAH LUCY BRO

Cemetery Road in Ipswich was left pure white after February's snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Forecasters confirmed temperatures over the night of February 10 plunged to -6C in Suffolk, the coldest it had been since the Beast from the East in 2018.

The conditions also forced more than 200 Suffolk schools to close that week as Storm Darcy battered the UK.

But temperatures remarkably picked up in the following days, with the mercury reaching 17C in Suffolk by the end of February.

Maria and Anna Gornall enjoying the sunshine just days after Storm Darcy

Maria and Anna Gornall enjoying the sunshine just days after Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

While the summer did not have a prolonged spell of hot temperatures, there were spells in June and July where people flocked to the seaside to bask in mini-heatwaves.

A lounger basks in the sun in Felixstowe back in July

A lounger basks in the sun in Felixstowe back in July - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Some of the warmest temperatures were at the start of September, when conditions reached up to 28C.

Suffolk got a late blast of the summer sun as temperatures neared 30C in early September

Suffolk got a late blast of the summer sun as temperatures neared 30C in early September - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People enjoy the mini-heatwave at the start of September in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

People enjoy the mini-heatwave at the start of September in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Autumn saw the arrival of several flood alerts in October, with Southwold Harbour among the areas plunged underwater.

Wind speeds started to pick up in Suffolk in October and November

Wind speeds started to pick up in Suffolk in October and November - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Southwold Harbour was flooded due to high water levels

Southwold Harbour was flooded due to high water levels - Credit: Teresa Holman/Adnams

There were also a number of flooding instances in Ipswich, with standing water in Sproughton Road and Wherstead Road causing travel chaos.

Standing water in Wherstead Road in Ipswich in early October caused traffic chaos

Standing rain water in Wherstead Road, Ipswich, in early October caused traffic chaos - Credit: Archant

Strong winds battered the East of England towards the end of autumn, with Storms Arwen and Barra arriving in November and December.

Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

A dusting of snow fell in Bury St Edmunds at the end of November - Credit: Tony Mildinhall

However, the first snowfall of the winter came in west Suffolk towards the end of November — with Bury St Edmunds covered in the white stuff over one evening.

Suffolk Weather
Flooding
Suffolk

