Flooding, heatwaves and heavy snow: Gallery of Suffolk's weather in 2021

Suffolk saw a range of weather extremes throughout 2021, including severe flooding, searing heat and heavy snowfall.
It was a wet and chilly January to start the year, with the county being covered in snow just a few weeks into the new year.
Forecasters confirmed temperatures over the night of February 10 plunged to -6C in Suffolk, the coldest it had been since the Beast from the East in 2018.
The conditions also forced more than 200 Suffolk schools to close that week as Storm Darcy battered the UK.
But temperatures remarkably picked up in the following days, with the mercury reaching 17C in Suffolk by the end of February.
While the summer did not have a prolonged spell of hot temperatures, there were spells in June and July where people flocked to the seaside to bask in mini-heatwaves.
Some of the warmest temperatures were at the start of September, when conditions reached up to 28C.
Autumn saw the arrival of several flood alerts in October, with Southwold Harbour among the areas plunged underwater.
There were also a number of flooding instances in Ipswich, with standing water in Sproughton Road and Wherstead Road causing travel chaos.
Strong winds battered the East of England towards the end of autumn, with Storms Arwen and Barra arriving in November and December.
However, the first snowfall of the winter came in west Suffolk towards the end of November — with Bury St Edmunds covered in the white stuff over one evening.