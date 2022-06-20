Spectacular pink and orange sunset covers Suffolk's skies

Gallery

The sky turned bright orange over the weekend - Credit: Contributed

Suffolk residents were blessed with an astonishing sight last night as a pink and orange sunset lit up the sky.

The colourful sky was at its most spectacular when the sun started to set.

A double rainbow lit up the sky - Credit: Jenny Crook

In some places, a double rainbow was visible and resembled something out of a movie against the pink backdrop.

This was the sky in Claydon last night - Credit: Lee Hayes

It capped a weekend of dramatic weather in Suffolk, with the county recording the highest temperature in the UK on Friday and then saw thunderstorms on Saturday.

This was the view in Ipswich - Credit: Sophie Lye

Framlingham was illuminated in a pink glow - Credit: James Patrick

It was hard to distinguish the colours of the rainbow against the pink sky - Credit: Sophie Lye