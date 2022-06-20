News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spectacular pink and orange sunset covers Suffolk's skies

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:32 PM June 20, 2022
The sky turned bright orange over the weekend

The sky turned bright orange over the weekend - Credit: Contributed

Suffolk residents were blessed with an astonishing sight last night as a pink and orange sunset lit up the sky.

The colourful sky was at its most spectacular when the sun started to set.

A double rainbow lit up the sky

A double rainbow lit up the sky - Credit: Jenny Crook

In some places, a double rainbow was visible and resembled something out of a movie against the pink backdrop.

This was the sky in Claydon last night

This was the sky in Claydon last night - Credit: Lee Hayes

It capped a weekend of dramatic weather in Suffolk, with the county recording the highest temperature in the UK on Friday and then saw thunderstorms on Saturday.

This was the view in Ipswich

This was the view in Ipswich - Credit: Sophie Lye

Framlingham was illuminated in a pink glow

Framlingham was illuminated in a pink glow - Credit: James Patrick

It was hard to distinguish the colours of the rainbow against the pink sky

It was hard to distinguish the colours of the rainbow against the pink sky - Credit: Sophie Lye

Toward the coast, the sky was a vibrant orange before turning dark

Toward the coast, the sky was a vibrant orange before turning dark - Credit: Fiona Jobson

