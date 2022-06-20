Gallery
Spectacular pink and orange sunset covers Suffolk's skies
Published: 12:32 PM June 20, 2022
- Credit: Contributed
Suffolk residents were blessed with an astonishing sight last night as a pink and orange sunset lit up the sky.
The colourful sky was at its most spectacular when the sun started to set.
In some places, a double rainbow was visible and resembled something out of a movie against the pink backdrop.
It capped a weekend of dramatic weather in Suffolk, with the county recording the highest temperature in the UK on Friday and then saw thunderstorms on Saturday.