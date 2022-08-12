Heatwave health alert extended after drought declared in Suffolk

A heat health alert has been extended into next week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A heat health alert has been extended after in Suffolk after a drought was officially declared in the county.

The warning was originally put in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday, but it has now been extended until 9am on Tuesday, August 16.

It comes as temperatures in parts of Suffolk are set to hit 32C over the weekend.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced at 12pm on Friday that a drought had been declared for the whole of the East of England, including Suffolk.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather and stay well.

"Temperatures aren’t forecast to be quite as hot as the last heatwave, but we are experiencing a prolonged period of high temperatures that can impact the health of the most vulnerable, particularly elderly people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"The most important advice for everyone is to stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent homes from overheating.

"Remember to look out for anyone who could be more vulnerable during this hot weather to ensure they’re following this advice."

Andy Page, Met Office Chief meteorologist, said: "Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat.

"Temperatures are expected to peak at 35°C on Friday and possibly 36°C over the weekend.

"We will also see increasingly warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some places in the south.

"Temperatures will drop early next week as the weather becomes more changeable.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely in some areas, but there is low confidence in the details at this time and it is impossible to say yet exactly where and when they will occur."

It follows the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk last month and record-breaking temperatures of 38.4C in July.

The UKHSA is also reminding people to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.