Heat-health alert issued in Suffolk as temperatures set to near 30C

A heat health alert has been issued ahead of a weekend of high temperatures in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A heat-health alert has been issued by the government as temperatures in Suffolk are set to near 30C later this week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.

This is the first Level 2 heat-health alert of the year and will come into place at midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "High temperatures are expected in some parts of the Midlands and the south on Friday.

"We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

Temperatures are set to soar over the coming days

"During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

The UKHSA is advising people to look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone.

People are also reminded to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.