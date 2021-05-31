News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Best weekend we've had this year!' Hot weather boosts Suffolk trade

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:28 PM May 31, 2021   
Blu and Bailey having fun in the sea on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Blu and Bailey having fun in the sea on Bank Holiday Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sunny weather helped towns and local businesses "thrive again" after a long and difficult winter - with many reporting their busiest weekend so far.

Most shops were forced to close during the coronavirus lockdown - and even when restrictions were eased, the chilly weather kept many indoors.

But the Bank Holiday weekend has been a scorcher, with temperatures reaching as high as 23C in Santon Downham.

Huge queues for fish and chips lined the prom in Felixstowe. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Huge queues for fish and chips lined the prom in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seafronts were busy with walkers and sunbathers on the beach, with many cooling down by having a dip in sea and eating some ice cream. 

A spokesperson for Weatherquest, the East Anglia-based forecaster, said on Monday: "Santon Downham reached 23C today and elsewhere it has been a bit cooler reaching 21 and 22C.

"The coastal areas have been cooler and based on the forecast it was around 14C on the coasts."

Jade and Charlotte taking a selfie on the Ipswich watrefront. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jade and Charlotte taking a selfie on the Ipswich waterfront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jessie Fetherby, owner of The Little Ice Cream Company, said: "It has been very busy, it's brilliant.

"When I was preparing in the morning, I saw a steady stream of cars coming into Felixstowe and I was thinking it is going to be very busy. 

Crowds descended upon Felixstowe to enjoy the bank holiday. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds descended upon Felixstowe to enjoy the bank holiday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We have had a queue all day which is perfect and it kinds of makes up for times gone by.

"It has been the best weekend we've had this year. 

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun on Bank Holiday Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It takes a while to find your feet again. It is almost like starting a brand new business.

"It's absolutely brilliant to see people back in Felixstowe. It is almost a sad place without all the people."

People enjoying the warm weather in Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People enjoying the warm weather in Christchurch Park in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Warm weather is forecast again for tomorrow.

