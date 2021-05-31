'Best weekend we've had this year!' Hot weather boosts Suffolk trade
Sunny weather helped towns and local businesses "thrive again" after a long and difficult winter - with many reporting their busiest weekend so far.
Most shops were forced to close during the coronavirus lockdown - and even when restrictions were eased, the chilly weather kept many indoors.
But the Bank Holiday weekend has been a scorcher, with temperatures reaching as high as 23C in Santon Downham.
Seafronts were busy with walkers and sunbathers on the beach, with many cooling down by having a dip in sea and eating some ice cream.
A spokesperson for Weatherquest, the East Anglia-based forecaster, said on Monday: "Santon Downham reached 23C today and elsewhere it has been a bit cooler reaching 21 and 22C.
"The coastal areas have been cooler and based on the forecast it was around 14C on the coasts."
Jessie Fetherby, owner of The Little Ice Cream Company, said: "It has been very busy, it's brilliant.
"When I was preparing in the morning, I saw a steady stream of cars coming into Felixstowe and I was thinking it is going to be very busy.
"We have had a queue all day which is perfect and it kinds of makes up for times gone by.
"It has been the best weekend we've had this year.
"It takes a while to find your feet again. It is almost like starting a brand new business.
"It's absolutely brilliant to see people back in Felixstowe. It is almost a sad place without all the people."
Warm weather is forecast again for tomorrow.