Sunshine set to continue - but thunderstorms predicted for weekend

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:00 PM July 19, 2021   
People enjoying the sunshine at Felixstowe sea front. Picture: Danielle Booden

People flocked to the county's beaches at the weekend, including Felixstowe - Credit: Danielle Booden

This week's hot weather will carry on - but Suffolk could see thunderstorms at the weekend.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said above-average temperatures looked set to continue over the coming week.

However, he said the heat was not predicted to reach the levels recorded on Sunday, which was the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk.

Sunday's temperatures reached 30.1C (86F) in Cavendish, near Sudbury, and Santon Downham, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border.

Mr Dury said: "For most of the week, we will see temperatures above average for the time of year, but cooling down from the weekend."

People out enjoying the sunshine in Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoy the glorious weekend sunshine in Christchurch Park in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said there could be temperatures of 27-28C (81-81F) on Monday to Tuesday, and 26-27C ( 79-81F) on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping to 23-24C (73-75F) on Friday.

Mainly dry weather is expected, he added, although there could be isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday and Sunday,  temperatures are likely to go down to the average for this time of year, around 21-22C (70-71F), and Mr Dury said there are also likely to be thunderstorms across East Anglia.

