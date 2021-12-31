Hottest New Year's Eve in Suffolk on record as temperatures exceed 15C
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Today has been the warmest New Year's Eve on record in Suffolk as temperatures peaked at a balmy 15.3C.
East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest confirmed the warmest conditions were recorded in Santon Downham, near Thetford and the border with Norfolk.
Temperatures will continue to climb across the country later in the day before falling slightly at night as the UK rings in 2022, according to forecasters.
Areas of southern and eastern England, including the West Country, London and Lincolnshire, are set to experience the warmest weather.
It comes after what is expected to have been Britain’s dullest December since 1956, with fewer than 27 hours of sunlight across the country on average.
The Met Office said there had been just 26.6 hours of sunshine over 30 days this month – 38% below the national average for this time of year.
Craig Snell, a forecaster with the Met Office, said the dull weather was linked to milder temperatures across winter generally, which are likely to be caused by global warming.
He said: "One of the reasons we’re getting the dull weather is the fact that it’s been so mild. We’re drawing in south-westerly wind from the Atlantic and it’s also drawing in a lot of moisture. It keeps us warm but it also produces a lot of cloud."