Could this be the hottest weekend of the year so far?

Published: 10:39 AM July 16, 2021

People could be rushing to the beach this weekend as temperatures are set to soar - Credit: Denise Bradley

Weather forecasters are predicting a very hot weekend - which could be the hottest of the year so far.

Temperatures of 29C have been predicted by the weather experts with the warm weather set to continue into next week.

East Anglian based weather forecaster Phil Garner said: "It should be a fine and dry day today (Friday, July 16) which should leave us with long spells of warm sunshine.

"There will be highs of 27C inland but staying a little bit fresher in coastal areas.

"Saturday will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine. It is going to feel hot inland with temperatures of 26C and 28C but again cooler around the coast.

"Sunday will feel hot again with long spells of sunshine with temperatures reaching as high as 29C."

It is also predicted that Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far.

