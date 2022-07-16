How to keep safe in Suffolk this heawave
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk received its first ever ‘red’ weather alert, and experts agree that residents must take this warning seriously, and keep themselves safe.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday, with some outlets predicting that those days could be as high as 40C.
How should I keep myself safe this weekend?
Try to keep cool
General Practitioner Dr Richard West said: “Heat stroke is usually preventable by keeping cool, staying hydrated, avoiding excess alcohol, and staying indoors or in the shade during the hottest part of the day between 11am-3pm.”
Stuart Keeble, Suffolk County Council’s Director of Public Health, agreed.
He said: “Those trying to stay cool should also avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day, wear light and loose-fitting cotton clothes, and take a bottle of water with them if out and about.”
Keep an eye on those vulnerable
Mr Keeble continued: “A heatwave can have a greater effect on babies and young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, so please make sure that you check in on anyone you know who falls under these categories.”
Dr West added: “This is especially important this year for people unwell with Covid-19 who are managing symptoms at home.”
Be vigilant against fire
Jon Lacey, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer said: Please play your part by avoiding barbecues and campfires on dry grass or near hedges, putting out cigarettes properly before disposing of them, and calling 999 immediately if you spot any signs of a fire out in the open.”
Exercise caution while swimming
Mr Lacey continued: “It’s also really important to stay safe if you’re thinking of going for a swim to cool down, as around 85% of drownings take place in open water.
“Many people don’t realise the danger to life posed by the shock from cold water temperatures, strong currents and uneven banks and riverbeds, and I’d urge everyone to follow guidance from the Royal Life Saving Society to help prevent death or serious injury.”
Take care when travelling
The Suffolk Resilience Forum advised that travel disruptions are likely, with people expected to flock to coastal areas.
They advised that any unnecessary travel should be avoided on Monday and Tuesday, and that anyone who must make a journey should check for delays before leaving home.