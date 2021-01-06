Yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures set to fall
- Credit: Archant
Icy patches could cause hazards in Suffolk and Essex overnight - after the Met Office put in place a yellow weather warning for the East of England.
The warning is in place from 4pm this afternoon until 11am on Thursday morning, with forecasters predicting icy conditions on the roads.
The yellow warning has been issued for the whole of the East of England and could lead to difficult travel conditions in places.
Forecasters are warning of possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, along with icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The team at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said there could be isolated showers in the afternoon in the region.
They tweeted: "It will be a cold day, with light to moderate northeasterly winds, top temps around 3-5 C."
