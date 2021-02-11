It's a winter wonderland as amazing giant icicles appear

Published: 1:27 PM February 11, 2021

Huge icicles have appeared around Suffolk and north Essex - creating a winter wonderland.

Ardleigh has spectacular roadside ice formations in the trees, captured here on camera by our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown.

A close-up view of the huge icicles in Ardleigh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Zoe Johnson, a forecaster at Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, said: "Icicles often tend to form when there is some sunshine. Temperatures come above freezing and ice starts to melt, but then freezes again."

She said large icicles were often formed on trees if there was water in the road nearby, and cars going past splashed it up on to the trees, where it trickled down and froze.

The impressive ice formations beside the road in Ardleigh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Despite some sunshine yesterday, temperatures in Suffolk plunged at night to as low as -6C, in the coldest night recorded in the region since the Beast from the East in 2018. This created perfect conditions for huge icicles to form.

Readers have been taking their own stunning photos of ice formations around the area and there have been images posted on social media.

After more early snow, some welcome sun and the big thaw in #Suffolk begins... #snow #icicles pic.twitter.com/ieXRJSbYJL — Lesley A Dobrée 😷 (@ProfLDobree) February 10, 2021

Emma Powis photographed the wintry scene at Low Road, Glemsford, last night.

Icicles at Low Road in Glemsford - Credit: Emma Powis

She said: "I was driving back from working at the West Suffolk Hospital and saw this amazing sight of a cluster of icicles in the hedgerow as I drove up the hill."

Stunning ice formations at Fordham in Essex - Credit: Joanna Askew

Joanna Askew captured some magical images of icicles at Fordham in Essex, while Marie Hearn of Sudbury took photos of the impressive icicles at Rodbridge in Long Melford.

Impressive icicles in Long Melford - Credit: Marie Hearn

Marie said: " Lorries and cars going into the large puddles splashed the trees and the water froze on the spot, giving these fantastic ice formations."

Icicles at Long Melford make a spectacular sight - Credit: Marie Hearn

The big freeze around Suffolk and Essex has led to many amazing images, including snow sculptures and igloos created by families over the last few days.

Stunning icicle formations at Fordham in Essex - Credit: Joanna Askew

Now nature is getting in on the act and creating its own stunning formations, which are magical to see.

However, it is obviously important to be careful and make sure icicles don't fall on you.



