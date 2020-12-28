Icy roads expected after wintry showers and freezing temperatures
- Credit: Suffolk Highways
Frigid temperatures and wintry showers could make for difficult driving conditions in Suffolk today, while there is also the slim possibility of snow for some in the county.
Temperatures are not expected to reach above five degrees today, while they may remain below freezing in some places.
These frozen temperatures, coupled with expected wintry showers, could mean ice on roads and pavements according to Phil Garner, a meteorologist at East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest.
He said: "If you come inland temperatures are at or below freezing this morning, so where you have these showers around, they're likely to be falling onto frozen surfaces.
"Roads and pavements that haven't been gritted could be very icy this morning," he warned.
Yesterday Suffolk Highways said they were gritting roads across the county due to low temperatures.
Mr Garner also said he would not rule out snow among the wintry showers, but he expected them to be mainly sleet and rain.
He said: "There is the risk of occasional wintry showers over the eastern side of Norfolk and Suffolk, on on off for much of today. But I think the worst we'll see out of it is a little bit of sleet."
The best of the weather for the county is likely to be found in West Suffolk where it will be drier and brighter.