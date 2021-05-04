A14 Orwell Bridge monitored as weather warning remains
- Credit: Archant
Highways bosses say they hope to keep the Orwell Bridge open in Tuesday's forecasted high winds - but this will be kept under review throughout the morning.
A yellow Met Office weather warning for wind remains in place until 10am today.
Weather forecasters said a vigorous area of low pressure could create wind gusts to 40mph to 50mph inland, and as high as 60mph to 65mph around some coasts of southern England and south Wales.
Winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning, experts added, warning that the blustery weather will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times.
Highways England tweeted on Monday afternoon to say there is due to be another period on Tuesday where wind speeds could risk the closure of the Orwell Bridge, between 10am and 2pm.
Bosses said they hope to keep the bridge open and reduce the speed limit to 40mph, as they did on Monday evening for the first time since new measures were rolled out.
The bridge, which carries around 60,000 vehicles per day and connects Ipswich with the port of Felixstowe, is prone to closures if wind speeds surpass 50mph.
Work to install electronic speed limit control signs on the bridge finished in March.
With the new changeable electronic signage, installed by Highways England over the last few months, the bridge will now not have to close until winds reach 60mph.
