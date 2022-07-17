How to keep cool in Suffolk this heatwave
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
With the next few days set to be blisteringly hot, many experts have been issuing advice to Suffolk residents to keep themselves cool – but what are the best ways to do that?
As the county – and country – prepares to see some potentially record-breaking temperatures, we have compiled our pick of the top five ways to keep us cool in Suffolk.
Water parks
Water parks can provide a great way to cool off in the heat if you don’t have easy access to a beach. Holywells Park in Ipswich has a ‘water play facility,’ the perfect place for families to spend a hot day.
Treat yourself to an ice cream
Even as an adult, there are few better ways to treat yourself than an ice cream by the seaside on a summer’s day. Our favourite places to visit include Lottie’s in Bury St Edmunds, The Galley Creamery in Woodbridge, and the Little Ice Cream Co in Felixstowe.
Leisure centres with ice rinks
Experts have said to avoid strenuous exercise in high temperatures, but if you are someone who can’t sit still, a trip to a leisure centre where you can spin around on the ice and pretend you’re in the Alps might be in order. A little further afield in Chelmsford, we recommend the Riverside Leisure Centre.
Forests
If you have cabin fever and want to get outside, but also want to stay out of the heat, a trip to a forest with a canopy of trees to shield you from the glare of the sun is ideal. Our favourite places to visit include the UFO trail at Rendlesham.
Beaches
We are blessed in this county with access to endless stretches of coasts. Why not head to your nearest beach, and cool off with a dip in the sea? We can thoroughly recommend the beaches at Felixstowe, Aldeburgh, Dunwich, Walberswick and Southwold – just to name a few!