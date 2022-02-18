Latest forecast for Suffolk as Storm Eunice brings winds of up to 90mph

Storm Eunice is set to bring strong winds in the early afternoon in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Winds from Storm Eunice will be at their strongest in the early afternoon in Suffolk, forecasters have said.

Gusts of up to 90mph had previously been forecast as the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for south Suffolk between 10am and 3pm today.

An amber warning is in place for the rest of the county, with the highest wind speed recorded so far being 55mph in Lakenheath.

EAST - #StormEunice maximum gusts to 11am 🌬️

Gusts of 60mph now recorded at several sites so far, but further afield a gust of 68mph at Oxford Airport.

Peak of the winds will be midday through the early afternoon, with only a gradual reduction towards and during the evening... pic.twitter.com/EDnPIheO3Z — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 18, 2022

But Phil Garner, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said all parts of Suffolk can expect strong winds throughout the day.

He said the latest forecast was predicting wind speeds of 80mph in Suffolk – but they could get higher.

Mr Garner said: "There will be a broad swathe of winds across East Anglia.

The progress of the storm

"We're expecting winds will be at their strongest in the early afternoon, with speeds of between 75 to 80mph. By the late afternoon, they will be down to about 55mph.

"It's clearly going to be a very windy day – it's not going to be a good afternoon to be out and about."