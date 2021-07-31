Warning of lightning strikes across Suffolk as stormy weather continues

Published: 11:32 AM July 31, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England for thunderstorms - Credit: peter cutts

Forecasters have warned of the danger of lightning strikes across Suffolk and Essex as stormy weather continues to hit the region.

Travel could be disrupted across the area with a chance of hail this afternoon, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a yellow-level weather warning, saying that there could be delays to trains and power cuts, as well as damage to buildings.

It is forecasted to hit Felixstowe, Ipswich and Harwich but miss Braintree, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Stowmarket.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Although many places will miss them, thundery showers are expected to develop this afternoon over some southern and eastern parts of England ⛈️



Saturday 1200 – 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RkCBxerc2g — Met Office (@metoffice) July 31, 2021

Downpours could also bring around 20mm of rain within an hour, and perhaps 30-40 mm in a few hours for a few locations - leading to possible flooding in places.

The showers and thunderstorms will ease by late evening.