Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for parts of Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:20 PM September 17, 2021   
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Suffolk over the weekend. 

Parts of west Suffolk could be hit with heavy rainfall between 12pm and 11.59pm on Sunday, September 19.

The yellow weather warning, which has been issued by the Met Office, said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing some damage to buildings. 

This will be the second weather warning for the area this week, with a warning for heavy rain being issued for west Suffolk on Monday, September 14 but was later extended to whole of Suffolk on Tuesday, September 14. 

There is also the chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses during the heavy downpours. 


Suffolk Live
Suffolk

