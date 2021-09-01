What are the UK's storm names for 2021/22?
- Credit: PA
After the snow-bearing Storm Darcy and the high winds of Storm Evert, the Met Office has unveiled this year's storm names.
The service has been naming storms in conjunction with their Irish counterparts, Met Éireann, since 2015.
It's hoped that by giving the storms a name it will help the communication of severe weather through the media and government agencies.
What are this year's names?
Arwen
Barra
Corrie
Dudley
Eunice
Franklin
Gladys
Herman
Imani
Jack
Kim
Logan
Méabh
Nasim
Olwen
Pól
Ruby
Seán
Tineke
Vergil
Willemien
Names beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not included to ensure that forecasters are in line with the US National Hurricane Centre's naming conventions when it comes to naming a storm in the North Atlantic.
One of the biggest storms to hit Suffolk in the past year was Storm Darcy which brought huge amounts of snow into the region in February.
While Storm Evert brought high winds to the region in July.