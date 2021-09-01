News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What are the UK's storm names for 2021/22?

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:34 PM September 1, 2021   
Storm Hannah will see heavy rain and windy conditions hit Suffolk and Essex on Saturday afternoon.

The Met Office has revealed what names the UK's storms will have this year - Credit: PA

After the snow-bearing Storm Darcy and the high winds of Storm Evert, the Met Office has unveiled this year's storm names.

The service has been naming storms in conjunction with their Irish counterparts, Met Éireann, since 2015. 

It's hoped that by giving the storms a name it will help the communication of severe weather through the media and government agencies. 

What are this year's names?

Arwen 

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani 

Jack

Kim

Logan 

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Seán

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien

Names beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not included to ensure that forecasters are in line with the US National Hurricane Centre's naming conventions when it comes to naming a storm in the North Atlantic. 

One of the biggest storms to hit Suffolk in the past year was Storm Darcy which brought huge amounts of snow into the region in February.  

While Storm Evert brought high winds to the region in July. 

