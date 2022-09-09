Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk - Credit: PA WIRE

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms across Suffolk today.

The yellow warning was put in place by the Met Office as storms and heavy showers are expected between 12pm and 7pm on Friday.

The warning covers the entirety of Suffolk, as well as most parts of East Anglia.

According to the Met Office, there is a "good chance" driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible.

The Met Office added that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Damage may also be caused by lightning strikes, with short-term loss of power and other services possible across the county.

It comes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Suffolk over Monday and Tuesday this week.