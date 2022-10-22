Warning issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Norfolk and Suffolk

A weather warning is in place for thunderstorms in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: citizenside.com

A yellow weather warning covering the whole of the East of England has been issued by The Met Office for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It is in place from 4am on Sunday (October 23) until 5am on Monday (October 24) and covers a huge area of the UK from York, through Cardiff to Kent.

There is a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. - Credit: The Met Office

A band of heavy rain will move northwards through Sunday morning, followed by scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during Sunday evening and night, particularly across eastern parts of England, easing later.

Also in the East of England there is the chance of lightning, gusty winds and hail.