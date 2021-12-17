Met office warns motorists of second day of thick fog

The met office has extended a weather warning for fog in Suffolk - with the adverse weather likely to linger through the night to tomorrow.

Initially, the warning was issued through to midday today, but now forecasters predict the fog will stick around until noon on Saturday.

Motorists are being advised to drive slowly, with dipped headlights to avoid full beams reflecting off the fog and creating a white wall effect.

Fog will be affecting the entire region, with the yellow warning extending across East Anglia.

The warning suggests travel could be disrupted.

