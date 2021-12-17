News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Met office warns motorists of second day of thick fog

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:32 PM December 17, 2021
Ipswich was engulfed in thick fog on Friday Dec 30.

Ipswich in the fog - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The met office has extended a weather warning for fog in Suffolk - with the adverse weather likely to linger through the night to tomorrow.

Initially, the warning was issued through to midday today, but now forecasters predict the fog will stick around until noon on Saturday. 

Motorists are being advised to drive slowly, with dipped headlights to avoid full beams reflecting off the fog and creating a white wall effect.

Fog will be affecting the entire region, with the yellow warning extending across East Anglia.

The warning suggests travel could be disrupted.

