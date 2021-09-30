Heavy showers expected in Suffolk over the weekend

Published: 4:31 PM September 30, 2021

It is set to be another wet weekend in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Weather forecasters are expecting the showers to continue into the weekend in Suffolk as October gets off to a wet start.

The Met Office has said there is a high chance of rain throughout Friday, with showers also forecast for Saturday evening.

Sunday is expected to be clearer but there is still a chance of rain in the morning.

Next Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be wet, according to the Met Office.

A number of outdoor events are set to be held across Suffolk this weekend - including the Sound City music festival in Ipswich and family pumpkin picking near Bury St Edmunds.

The wet weather will be in stark contrast to last weekend's heat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The forecast is in stark contrast to the conditions of last weekend when temperatures in Suffolk were hotter than Madrid in a late blast of summer sun.