Heavy showers expected in Suffolk over the weekend
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Weather forecasters are expecting the showers to continue into the weekend in Suffolk as October gets off to a wet start.
The Met Office has said there is a high chance of rain throughout Friday, with showers also forecast for Saturday evening.
Sunday is expected to be clearer but there is still a chance of rain in the morning.
Next Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be wet, according to the Met Office.
A number of outdoor events are set to be held across Suffolk this weekend - including the Sound City music festival in Ipswich and family pumpkin picking near Bury St Edmunds.
The forecast is in stark contrast to the conditions of last weekend when temperatures in Suffolk were hotter than Madrid in a late blast of summer sun.