News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Heavy showers expected in Suffolk over the weekend

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:31 PM September 30, 2021   
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

It is set to be another wet weekend in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Weather forecasters are expecting the showers to continue into the weekend in Suffolk as October gets off to a wet start.

The Met Office has said there is a high chance of rain throughout Friday, with showers also forecast for Saturday evening.

Sunday is expected to be clearer but there is still a chance of rain in the morning.

Next Monday and Tuesday are also forecast to be wet, according to the Met Office.

A number of outdoor events are set to be held across Suffolk this weekend - including the Sound City music festival in Ipswich and family pumpkin picking near Bury St Edmunds.

Sophia with Cloud enjoying the sunshine PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The wet weather will be in stark contrast to last weekend's heat - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The forecast is in stark contrast to the conditions of last weekend when temperatures in Suffolk were hotter than Madrid in a late blast of summer sun.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon