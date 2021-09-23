Suffolk braced for Indian summer before forecast showers next week

Published: 1:30 PM September 23, 2021

Suffolk is set for a late blast of the summer sun this weekend before forecasted showers next week mark the start of autumn.

Temperatures in the county on Friday could be hotter than Madrid, with highs of 22C likely according to the Met Office.

The warm weather is expected to continue into Saturday throughout the county, though the conditions are set to be cloudier.

However, the weather is set to take a turn for the worst on Sunday as the sunshine is forecast to make way for rain.

The showers will last into next week as temperatures start to cool in the last week of September.