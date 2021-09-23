News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk braced for Indian summer before forecast showers next week

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:30 PM September 23, 2021   
Suffolk is set to reach highs of 24C on Friday

Temperatures in the county on Friday could be hotter than Madrid, with highs of 22C likely according to the Met Office. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is set for a late blast of the summer sun this weekend before forecasted showers next week mark the start of autumn.

Temperatures in the county on Friday could be hotter than Madrid, with highs of 22C likely according to the Met Office.

The warm weather is expected to continue into Saturday throughout the county, though the conditions are set to be cloudier.

Samson and Seth having fun at Felixstowe beach on Monday

The sunshine is likely to be the last of the summer in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, the weather is set to take a turn for the worst on Sunday as the sunshine is forecast to make way for rain.

The showers will last into next week as temperatures start to cool in the last week of September.

