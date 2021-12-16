Motorists warned as blanket of fog set to arrive in Suffolk

Fog is expected in Suffolk, the Met Office has said - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Motorists are being urged to take caution on Suffolk's roads this evening after a weather warning for fog was issued.

The Met Office's yellow warning, which covers the majority of Suffolk, is in place from 9pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

The MetOffice has issued a warning for fog, from 9pm tonight until 12 noon Friday. Makes a change from wind and rain. Although Essex is not included (further north is), visibility may still be poor locally, so please travel safely and slowly in any murk! pic.twitter.com/GNG80EBggg — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) December 16, 2021

The warning suggests travel could be disrupted and drivers may struggle with visibility.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.