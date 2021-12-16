News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorists warned as blanket of fog set to arrive in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:54 PM December 16, 2021
Fog is expected in Suffolk, the Met Office has said

Fog is expected in Suffolk, the Met Office has said - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Motorists are being urged to take caution on Suffolk's roads this evening after a weather warning for fog was issued.

The Met Office's yellow warning, which covers the majority of Suffolk, is in place from 9pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

The warning suggests travel could be disrupted and drivers may struggle with visibility.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

