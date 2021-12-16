Motorists warned as blanket of fog set to arrive in Suffolk
Published: 2:54 PM December 16, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Motorists are being urged to take caution on Suffolk's roads this evening after a weather warning for fog was issued.
The Met Office's yellow warning, which covers the majority of Suffolk, is in place from 9pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.
The warning suggests travel could be disrupted and drivers may struggle with visibility.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.