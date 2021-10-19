Thunderstorm warning issued in Suffolk as heavy rain forecast

Published: 11:59 AM October 19, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for west Suffolk for Wednesday - Credit: Peter Cutts/newzulu.com

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in parts of Suffolk with forecasters predicting heavy showers for the rest of the week.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for the western half of the county, including the towns of Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/5Iu2LaYiAM pic.twitter.com/4nCSG2bvNk — Met Office warnings - E England (@metofficeEEng) October 19, 2021

It will be in effect from 4am to 12pm on Wednesday, with the Met Office warning sudden flooding is possible during this time.

Rain is expected to fall throughout Wednesday, but it is expected to subside by Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be clear and bright, according to the latest forecast.