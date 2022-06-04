Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Thunderstorms are expected across Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Terry Hammond/citizenside.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms starting from midnight tonight, with the caution in place until 6pm tomorrow, June 5.

People in Suffolk have been urged to stay alert to spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts could occur in the region and other services to some homes and business might be lost as a result of the weather.

The storms are also expected to affect much of England, with all of the east included in the warning.

