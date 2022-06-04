News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:29 AM June 4, 2022
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Thunderstorms are expected across Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Terry Hammond/citizenside.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms starting from midnight tonight, with the caution in place until 6pm tomorrow, June 5.

People in Suffolk have been urged to stay alert to spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts could occur in the region and other services to some homes and business might be lost as a result of the weather.

The storms are also expected to affect much of England, with all of the east included in the warning.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The RAF aerobatics display team will be visible over Felixstowe and Halesworth this Sunday

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Owners of Stansted Airport want restriction-free travel for low risk destinations

Travel Features

Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere

Dolly Carter

person
West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowatt (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town on verge of second summer signing

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon