News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Yellow weather warning in place as Storm Barra set to hit Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:55 AM December 6, 2021
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk as Storm Barra is set to hit the county tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk, as Storm Barra is set to batter the county tomorrow.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the whole of the county and will be in place from 9am to midnight on Tuesday, December 7.

Strong winds are expected to cause problems for the region, with the Met Office warning that temporary power cuts and transport disruption in some places are possible.

The warning is in place for most of the UK.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said that in Suffolk Tuesday would start frosty and dry with light winds, before a band of rain moves through the region in the late afternoon.

However, he said the wind is expected to increase throughout the day and peak between 5-7pm.

Mr Dury said 45mph gusts were widely expected, but winds of 50-55mph would be felt in some places.

Most Read

  1. 1 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  2. 2 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
  3. 3 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
  1. 4 Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business
  2. 5 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
  3. 6 Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms
  4. 7 Flood alert issued for Suffolk and north Essex coast
  5. 8 Look inside: Stunning £3m home is most expensive on market in Suffolk
  6. 9 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
  7. 10 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking

He added that along the coast gusts of 60-65mph were possible.

Storm Barra will hit the country while thousands of people are still without heating and hot water in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.

The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England, the ENA said.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott hits the post this strike early in the second half.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: A replay awaits as Town fail to beat Barrow

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk road flooded

Suffolk County Council

Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Time Team at Sutton Hoo

TV

Time Team using latest technology to investigate Sutton Hoo

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon