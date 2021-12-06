Yellow weather warning in place as Storm Barra set to hit Suffolk

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk as Storm Barra is set to hit the county tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Suffolk, as Storm Barra is set to batter the county tomorrow.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, covers the whole of the county and will be in place from 9am to midnight on Tuesday, December 7.

Strong winds are expected to cause problems for the region, with the Met Office warning that temporary power cuts and transport disruption in some places are possible.

The warning is in place for most of the UK.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said that in Suffolk Tuesday would start frosty and dry with light winds, before a band of rain moves through the region in the late afternoon.

However, he said the wind is expected to increase throughout the day and peak between 5-7pm.

Mr Dury said 45mph gusts were widely expected, but winds of 50-55mph would be felt in some places.

He added that along the coast gusts of 60-65mph were possible.

Storm Barra will hit the country while thousands of people are still without heating and hot water in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said that 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.

The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England, the ENA said.