News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Strong winds and heavy rains expected in Suffolk and Essex today

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:28 AM October 2, 2021   
Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across the Suffolk coast today.  

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across the Suffolk coast today.   - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across parts of Suffolk and Essex today.  

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, and will affect areas such as Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge and Manningtree. 

Those travelling could face disruptions.  

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across the Suffolk coast today.  

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across the Suffolk coast today. - Credit: Met Office

On the Met Office’s website, it states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.  

There is also the potential for short-term loss of power and other services.  

You may also want to watch:

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves. 

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off
  2. 2 Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 
  3. 3 Air ambulance called as boy, 11, suffers serious leg injuries in collision
  1. 4 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
  2. 5 Telegram sent by Dolly Parton after visit to Suffolk hotel discovered
  3. 6 Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail
  4. 7 Cook expects unchanged side as Edwards returns but Pigott, Walton and Carroll remain sidelined
  5. 8 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
  6. 9 Plans for over 150 new homes narrowly given the go-ahead
  7. 10 Man exposes himself in woodland
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, found dead

Suffolk Live

Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Steve Wright, a Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, who has had all his appearances cancelled due to the lat

Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires

Timothy Bradford

person
The Unruly Pig is celebrating after winning at the Great British Pub Awards

Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
More film crews have been spotted as recording for new Netflix production continues in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon