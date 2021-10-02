Strong winds and heavy rains expected in Suffolk and Essex today

Published: 8:28 AM October 2, 2021

Warnings for strong winds and heavy rain are in place across parts of Suffolk and Essex today.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday, October 2, and will affect areas such as Ipswich, Felixstowe, Woodbridge and Manningtree.

Those travelling could face disruptions.

On the Met Office’s website, it states that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

There is also the potential for short-term loss of power and other services.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.