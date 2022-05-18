News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:13 AM May 18, 2022
Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding to the region (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

A yellow weather warning has been issued in Suffolk for thunderstorms - Credit: citizenside.com

A weather warning is in place Suffolk as thunderstorms are expected to impact travel.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Wednesday evening, with the caution in place between 7pm until 3am the following day.

People in Suffolk have been urged to stay alert to spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There may also be cancellations to train and bus services, as well as potential power cuts.

The Met Office is also warning that there is a "small chance" that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage due to floodwater or lightning strikes.

