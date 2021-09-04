'Mini heatwave' coming to Suffolk next week

Published: 2:36 PM September 4, 2021

Anthony Mayston enjoying the sunshine in Felixstowe earlier this summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Suffolk is set for a "mini heatwave", with temperatures predicted to soar in the coming week.

Weatherquest, based in Norwich, has predicted parts of the county will reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecaster Phil Garner said temperatures in some areas could also reach 26C on Monday.

"It will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of about 24-25C, and will then increase from Monday.

"The warmest temperatures are likely to be in the west of the county, around Bury St Edmunds," he said.

The weather changes are being brought about by increasing high pressure and a southerly wind.

Predictions of warm weather will come as welcome news to sun lovers after days of cloud and disappointing temperatures. Mr Garner said temperatures in recent days had been mainly around 18-19C.

The forecaster confirmed: “This will be one of the warmest spells of weather we have had in a while."