News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

'Mini heatwave' coming to Suffolk next week

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:36 PM September 4, 2021   
Anthony Mayston enjoying the sun in Felixstowe

Anthony Mayston enjoying the sunshine in Felixstowe earlier this summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Suffolk is set for a "mini heatwave", with temperatures predicted to soar in the coming week.

Weatherquest, based in Norwich, has predicted parts of the county will reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecaster Phil Garner said temperatures in some areas could also reach 26C on Monday.

"It will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with maximum temperatures of about 24-25C, and will then increase from Monday.

"The warmest temperatures are likely to be in the west of the county, around Bury St Edmunds," he said.

You may also want to watch:

The weather changes are being brought about by increasing high pressure and a southerly wind.

Predictions of warm weather will come as welcome news to sun lovers after days of cloud and disappointing temperatures. Mr Garner said temperatures in recent days had been mainly around 18-19C.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
  3. 3 Edwards on Town's persistence, 'agent Rekeem' and whether he's really 'too good for League One'
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'
  2. 5 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  3. 6 'Shine bright Freds' - Tributes pour in for Freddie, 5
  4. 7 Plans for 153 new homes set to be approved
  5. 8 'I wouldn't have dropped to League One for anyone else' - Morsy on Cook reunion
  6. 9 Pensioner paused raping vulnerable girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs
  7. 10 Town U23s dominant as keeper Holy plays in victory over Wigan

The forecaster confirmed: “This will be one of the warmest spells of weather we have had in a while."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land off Burwell Road, Exning, where plans have been lodged for 205 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Housing

Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Porcupine was spotted near Clare in Suffolk

Suffolk Live

'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer Picture: MYUNG JUNG KIM / PA

Suffolk Live

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate with Wes Burns after his goal had taken them 2-0 up.

Football

Town pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer rebuild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon