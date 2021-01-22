Further snow possible this weekend as weather warning issued

Published: 12:00 PM January 22, 2021

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in the East of England - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Forecasters have said further snow is possible in Suffolk and Essex this weekend as the Met Office issued a weather warning.

The yellow warning for snow and ice comes into effect at 4pm on Friday, with conditions potentially causing disruption to travel.

The warning will be in place until 10.30am on Saturday.

Forecaster are predicting rain to fall on Friday night, which could then turn into snow in the early hours of the morning.

Conditions are set to be cold throughout Saturday, with highs of 3C a low chance of rain in the afternoon.

Suffolk and Essex woke up to heavy snowfall last Saturday.