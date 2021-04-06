Suffolk and Essex could face more snow showers

Published: 7:30 AM April 6, 2021

The region could see some snow showers this week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

More snow showers could hit Suffolk and north Essex this week before the weather becomes milder by Thursday, forecasters have predicted.

Parts of Suffolk saw snow flurries on Easter Monday and there is a chance of some more wintry showers developing across the region today, the Met Office said.

It is expected to be a sunny start to the day but the snow showers could hit in the afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds.

Temperatures are not expected to go past 6C (42.8F) today.

Temperatures reached 24C in some parts of the UK last week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is expected to be less windy and cold on Wednesday, with some possible rain overnight, and cloudy on Thursday but with milder temperatures of around 11C (51.8F).

A band of cloud and rain could spread south through Friday.

Average temperatures for this time of year are around 10 to 12C but parts of the UK saw the mercury reach nearly 24C (75.2F) last week.