More than 100 properties without power near Sudbury as Storm Eunice hits

More than 1000 customers are without power near Sudbury - Credit: Jerry Turner

UK Power Networks is reporting that Storm Eunice has left another 147 customers without power in Glemsford, near Sudbury.

This comes after more than 200 customers in Newmarket suffered a power cut.

The incident was first reported at 10.23am.

UK Power Networks hope to restore electricity to the area between 12pm and 1pm.

Its website says engineers are "currently investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area".

It is currently unclear whether this is due to a fallen tree branch bringing down overhead wires near Clare.

Keep up with power cuts on ukpowernetworks.co.uk/fault-map



