Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Parts of East Anglia are set to see thunderstorms and lightning - Credit: Archant

A yellow weather warning for a thunderstorm has been issued across north Essex.

The storm could cause some flooding and disruption tonight (May 15).

The thunderstorms will develop on the south coast and move north into East Anglia from 8pm today to 5am tomorrow (May 16).

A yellow weather warning has been issued for north Essex. - Credit: Met Office

Met Office forecasters say there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, and damage could be caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

Should this occurs there may be some delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Spray and flooding cause also lead to difficulty driving and road closures.

There is also a chance that power cuts will occur and other services to homes and businesses could be lost.