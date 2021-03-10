Warning of potential 50mph gusts - but Orwell Bridge set to remain open

Published: 10:49 AM March 10, 2021

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open, despite the high winds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wind speeds in Suffolk could reach up to 50mph throughout today and tomorrow - but there are currently no plans to close the Orwell Bridge south of Ipswich.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning on Twitter of the likelihood of gales by the coast.

Winds of over 50mph are predicted for later on today and into tomorrow⚠️



Please take care especially by the coast. #Wind #Weather pic.twitter.com/G2dnCmwvya — EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) March 10, 2021

But Highways England, which is responsible for the management of the road network, has said it is unlikely the A14 over the Orwell Bridge will be forced to close.

Wind speeds will continue to be monitored throughout the day, Highways England said.

The Orwell Bridge typically closes when gusts reach 50mph and winds are recorded in certain directions.