Warning of potential 50mph gusts - but Orwell Bridge set to remain open

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:49 AM March 10, 2021   
Highways England believe the bridge will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open, despite the high winds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Wind speeds in Suffolk could reach up to 50mph throughout today and tomorrow - but there are currently no plans to close the Orwell Bridge south of Ipswich.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning on Twitter of the likelihood of gales by the coast.

But Highways England, which is responsible for the management of the road network, has said it is unlikely the A14 over the Orwell Bridge will be forced to close.

Wind speeds will continue to be monitored throughout the day, Highways England said.

The Orwell Bridge typically closes when gusts reach 50mph and winds are recorded in certain directions.

