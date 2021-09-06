News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Suffolk basks in 'above average' temperatures with mini-heatwave to come

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:47 PM September 6, 2021   
Samson and Seth having fun at the beach. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Samson and Seth having fun at the beach. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People have been basking in late summer sun today as temperatures reached the high 20s for most of East Anglia - with the warm weather set to continue. 

The beach at Felixstowe was seen scattered with people who were out and about enjoying the sunshine.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children could also be seen playing in Christchurch Park in Ipswich as the summer holidays draw to a close. 

Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dan Holley, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "The highest temperature in the region came in Santon Downham at 27C.

"The temperatures today and yesterday are above average, and we haven't seen these temperatures since late July. I guess for many this has been a bit of a welcomed change.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

The warm weather is set to continue over the next couple of days - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A mini-heatwave has been predicted for the region over the coming days, with forecasters expecting Suffolk to be hotter than Athens on Tuesday, September 7.

You may also want to watch:

"We are on day one if you like and we need three consecutive days so it is not out of the question for somewhere like Santon Downham," Mr Holley said. 

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

A mini-heatwave has been forecast for the region - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We are expecting a lot of the same weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to high 20s and some places may even reach 29C potentially."

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

The September sunshine was enjoyed by people who travelled to Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
  2. 2 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  3. 3 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
  1. 4 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
  2. 5 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
  3. 6 16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed
  4. 7 Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship
  5. 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
  6. 9 Woodbridge Festival proves a hit as Jazzie B wows crowds
  7. 10 Group clears overgrown path used by walkers and cyclists
Suffolk Live
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Children starting at Maidstone Infants School, Felixstowe, in September 2005

Nostalgia

September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards has enjoyed a good start to his Ipswich Town career

Football | Interview

Edwards on agent Rekeem and whether he's really 'too good for League One'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. T

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The assault took place near Sudbury train station 

Suffolk Live

Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon