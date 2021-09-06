Suffolk basks in 'above average' temperatures with mini-heatwave to come
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
People have been basking in late summer sun today as temperatures reached the high 20s for most of East Anglia - with the warm weather set to continue.
The beach at Felixstowe was seen scattered with people who were out and about enjoying the sunshine.
Children could also be seen playing in Christchurch Park in Ipswich as the summer holidays draw to a close.
Dan Holley, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "The highest temperature in the region came in Santon Downham at 27C.
"The temperatures today and yesterday are above average, and we haven't seen these temperatures since late July. I guess for many this has been a bit of a welcomed change.
A mini-heatwave has been predicted for the region over the coming days, with forecasters expecting Suffolk to be hotter than Athens on Tuesday, September 7.
You may also want to watch:
"We are on day one if you like and we need three consecutive days so it is not out of the question for somewhere like Santon Downham," Mr Holley said.
"We are expecting a lot of the same weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to high 20s and some places may even reach 29C potentially."
Most Read
- 1 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
- 2 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
- 3 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
- 4 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
- 5 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
- 6 16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed
- 7 Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship
- 8 Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?
- 9 Woodbridge Festival proves a hit as Jazzie B wows crowds
- 10 Group clears overgrown path used by walkers and cyclists