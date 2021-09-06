Suffolk basks in 'above average' temperatures with mini-heatwave to come

Published: 4:47 PM September 6, 2021

Samson and Seth having fun at the beach. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People have been basking in late summer sun today as temperatures reached the high 20s for most of East Anglia - with the warm weather set to continue.

The beach at Felixstowe was seen scattered with people who were out and about enjoying the sunshine.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children could also be seen playing in Christchurch Park in Ipswich as the summer holidays draw to a close.

Jeremiah and Carmela having an ice lolly in front of Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dan Holley, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "The highest temperature in the region came in Santon Downham at 27C.

"The temperatures today and yesterday are above average, and we haven't seen these temperatures since late July. I guess for many this has been a bit of a welcomed change.

The warm weather is set to continue over the next couple of days - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A mini-heatwave has been predicted for the region over the coming days, with forecasters expecting Suffolk to be hotter than Athens on Tuesday, September 7.

You may also want to watch:

"We are on day one if you like and we need three consecutive days so it is not out of the question for somewhere like Santon Downham," Mr Holley said.

A mini-heatwave has been forecast for the region - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We are expecting a lot of the same weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to high 20s and some places may even reach 29C potentially."