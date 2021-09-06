News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Revealed: The 20 hottest Augusts on record in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM September 6, 2021   
The hottest Augusts in the region have been revealed by the Met Office

The hottest Augusts in the region have been revealed by the Met Office - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures in Suffolk were relatively mild throughout August — but when have the warmest months on record been?

Data from East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest revealed last month was the coldest in the last decade, with the mercury lagging behind with a high of 24.9C.

That pales in comparison to August 2020's peak temperature of 36.3C.

Figures from the Met Office say the warmest August in the region was in 1997, where the mean temperature was a balmy 19.9C.

The 19C average in August 2020 was the third-hottest on record, with the 18.2C temperatures from 2019 and 2016 in 11th and 12th place respectively.

Thirteen of the 30 hottest Augusts in the Met Office's data, which goes back to 1884, have been recorded since 2000.

You may also want to watch:

The hottest Augusts on record in the region, by mean temperature

1. 1997 - 19.9C

Most Read

  1. 1 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
  2. 2 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
  3. 3 Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project
  1. 4 'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers
  2. 5 16-year-old threatened with brick and robbed
  3. 6 Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries
  4. 7 Woodbridge Festival proves a hit as Jazzie B wows crowds
  5. 8 Cowley: At least five League One sides could do 'very well' in Championship
  6. 9 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
  7. 10 Group clears overgrown path used by walkers and cyclists

2. 1911 - 19.1C

3. 2020 - 19.0C

4. 1995 - 19.0C

5. 1975 - 18.9C

6. 2003 - 18.8C

7. 1990 - 18.8C

8. 1947 - 18.6C

9. 2004 - 18.3C

10. 1933 - 18.3C

11. 2019 - 18.2C

12. 2016 - 18.2C

13. 1932 - 18.1C

14. 2009 - 18.1C

15. 1944 - 18.0C

16. 2019 - 17.9C

17. 2002 - 17.9C

18. 1991 - 17.9C

19. 1959 - 17.9C

20.  2018 - 17.9C

The issues of climate change and rising temperatures have come under greater scrutiny in the recent weeks following the release of a UN report on the impact humans are having on the planet.

Community leaders in Suffolk have previously said "there is no time for excuses or delays" when tackling the climate crisis.

Suffolk Weather
Climate Change
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards has enjoyed a good start to his Ipswich Town career

Football | Interview

Edwards on agent Rekeem and whether he's really 'too good for League One'

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
British houses with sold sign

The 5 most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in the first half of 2021

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
File picture of handcuffs being applied

Suffolk Constabulary

Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A kiln has been found at land east of Constable Country Medical Centre on Heath Road, East Bergholt.

Planning and Development

'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon