WATCH: Roads in Suffolk town flooded after torrential downpours

Roads in Haverhill have become flooded after torrential downpours - Credit: Cheryl Webb

Roads in a Suffolk town have become flooded after heavy downpours.

Sturmer Road and Ehringshausen Way in Haverhill have become almost impassable due to the heavy rain.

Videos show the roads flooded, with vehicles driving very slowly to get through the water.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the county with more heavy rain expected.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are delays in the area.

If you have pictures or videos of flooding across Suffolk send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk