See shocking photos of Storm Eunice batter Suffolk

Gallery

The Storm smashing against Felixstowe Docks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Storm Eunice battered Suffolk today, knocking over trees, disrupting life and damaging property.

Here is a selection of the best photos from our photographers and readers showing the storm and its aftermath.

A tree came down onto a building in central Sudbury - Credit: Contributed

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford - Credit: themill-longmelford.com

The sheeting was torn off the scaffolding at St Francis Tower in Ipswich - Credit: Adam Rake

A tree came down, blocking Mount road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The tide was high and waves were fierce at Landguard Point in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A falling tree brought down power lines in Clare - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The winds caused carnage at a building site in Bath Street, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A builder helps clear trees from the B1070 - Credit: NSRAPT

A tree even fell on Portman Road, in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A tree fell, blocking the road opposite the old council offices at Melton Hill, in Woodbridge - Credit: Robert Pott

Melton Hill in Woodbridge, after it was cleared - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

