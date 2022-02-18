See shocking photos of Storm Eunice batter Suffolk

Published:
3:44 PM February 18, 2022
Storm Eunice battered Suffolk today, knocking over trees, disrupting life and damaging property.
Here is a selection of the best photos from our photographers and readers showing the storm and its aftermath.
A tree came down onto a building in central Sudbury
- Credit: Contributed
It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford
- Credit: themill-longmelford.com
The sheeting was torn off the scaffolding at St Francis Tower in Ipswich
- Credit: Adam Rake
A tree came down, blocking Mount road in Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
The tide was high and waves were fierce at Landguard Point in Felixstowe
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A falling tree brought down power lines in Clare
- Credit: Suffolk Highways
The winds caused carnage at a building site in Bath Street, Ipswich
- Credit: Contributed
A builder helps clear trees from the B1070
- Credit: NSRAPT
A tree even fell on Portman Road, in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
A tree fell, blocking the road opposite the old council offices at Melton Hill, in Woodbridge
- Credit: Robert Pott
Melton Hill in Woodbridge, after it was cleared
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Did you take any photos of Storm Eunice? Send them to matthew.earth@archant.co.uk