See shocking photos of Storm Eunice batter Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:44 PM February 18, 2022
The Storm smashing against Felixstowe Docks

The Storm smashing against Felixstowe Docks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Storm Eunice battered Suffolk today, knocking over trees, disrupting life and damaging property.

Here is a selection of the best photos from our photographers and readers showing the storm and its aftermath. 

A tree came down onto a building in central Sudbury

A tree came down onto a building in central Sudbury - Credit: Contributed

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford

It was lucky no one was in this car at the Mill, in Long Melford - Credit: themill-longmelford.com

The sheeting was torn off the scaffolding at St Francis Tower in Ipswich

The sheeting was torn off the scaffolding at St Francis Tower in Ipswich - Credit: Adam Rake

A tree came down, blocking Mount road in Bury St Edmunds

A tree came down, blocking Mount road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The tide was high and waves were fierce at Landguard Point in Felixstowe

The tide was high and waves were fierce at Landguard Point in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A falling tree brought down power lines in Clare

A falling tree brought down power lines in Clare - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The winds caused carnage at a building site in Bath Street, in Ipswich

The winds caused carnage at a building site in Bath Street, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A builder helps clear trees from the B1070

A builder helps clear trees from the B1070 - Credit: NSRAPT

A tree has fallen on Portman Road

A tree even fell on Portman Road, in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A tree fell, blocking the road opposite the old council offices at Melton Hill, in Woodbridge

A tree fell, blocking the road opposite the old council offices at Melton Hill, in Woodbridge - Credit: Robert Pott

Melton Hill in Woodbridge, after it was cleared

Melton Hill in Woodbridge, after it was cleared - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Did you take any photos of Storm Eunice? Send them to matthew.earth@archant.co.uk

Storm Eunice
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

