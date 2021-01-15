Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded
Suffolk could see up to 10cm of snow on Saturday as a heavy band of snow reaches the county.
The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Suffolk from moderate yellow to the more serious amber warning.
Experts expect the heavy snow to bring disruption as it moves eastwards across the county.
An area of rain will move eastwards through Saturday and is likely to turn to snow as this runs into cold air over eastern England.
Snow is likely to fall to low levels on the leading edge of the rain area before turning back to rain later from the west. East Anglia looks most at risk of seeing snow for longest. 1-3 cm of snow is expected fairly widely with 5-10 cm in places.
The Met Office said that power cuts are likely to happen and phone coverage could be affected.
