Cold snap forecast for the weekend
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A weather warning is in place for snow and ice in the eastern region over the weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for this part of the country, taking effect from Saturday and ending on Monday.
It will be noticeably colder across the whole country over the weekend, with snow and ice in some places.
By Sunday, strong easterly winds will make it feel like it is well below freezing.
For this yellow weather warning, the Met Office says to expect a small chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
You may also want to watch:
There is a small chance of power cuts and a slight possibility that some rural communities could become cut off.
Untreated pavements and cycle paths may also become impassable.
Most Read
- 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
- 2 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
- 3 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
- 4 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
- 5 Anger as drugs dumped near A12
- 6 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
- 7 Dog owner given £2.5k bill for allowing pet to foul on neighbour's property
- 8 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
- 9 Third Suffolk pharmacy joins Covid vaccine rollout
- 10 A breakdown of Ipswich Town's 53 professionally contracted players
The weather warning ends at midnight on Monday.