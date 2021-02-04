Published: 8:45 PM February 4, 2021

A weather warning is in place for snow and ice in the eastern region over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for this part of the country, taking effect from Saturday and ending on Monday.

It will be turning colder in all areas during this weekend with some #snow in places 📉 ❄️



By Sunday strong easterly winds will make it feel like it is well below #freezing across the whole country 🥶🧣 pic.twitter.com/rbP3WBv72Q — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2021

It will be noticeably colder across the whole country over the weekend, with snow and ice in some places.

By Sunday, strong easterly winds will make it feel like it is well below freezing.

Yellow warning of snow, ice affecting East of England https://t.co/2E7GGCDr9k pic.twitter.com/LQWlNgsEEh — Met Office Warnings (@metofficeEEng) February 4, 2021

For this yellow weather warning, the Met Office says to expect a small chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a small chance of power cuts and a slight possibility that some rural communities could become cut off.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may also become impassable.

The weather warning ends at midnight on Monday.