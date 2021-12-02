Snow falls over Suffolk and more sub-zero temperatures to come

Snow has fallen in east Suffolk and a Met Office weather warning for ice is in place this morning. - Credit: SUBMITTED

Snow has fallen over east Suffolk this morning, with a Met Office weather warning for ice in place until later today.

Yesterday the Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for ice in north Suffolk. The warning, which covers the period from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, said injuries from slips and falls on ice patches were possible.

Adam Dury, a meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecaster Weatherquest, said there had been "a little bit of sleet and snow falling" initially this morning, but that he expected these showers to turn to rain by the afternoon.

Temperatures are not expected to get above 5C today before falling below freezing tonight.

Mr Dury said icy conditions would be possible on the roads tomorrow morning as a result.

Sleet and snow showers are also expected over East Anglia in the early hours of tomorrow morning, but these are again expected to turn to rain.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to peak at about 7C.